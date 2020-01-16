Bon Jovi kicks off 2020 with headlining tour and a new album

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acclaimed rock group Bon Jovi is kicking off the New Year 2020 with a tour, the "Bon Jovi 2020" Tour, and a new studio album. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will be releasing their upcoming studio album later this year via Island Records. On July 27 and 28, they will be performing at the "World's Most Famous Arena" To learn more about They announced the "Bon Jovi 2020" Tour, which is presented by Live Nation. The tour will begin in the United States this June and they will play in arenas across the country. They will be joined by rocker Bryan Adams. Bon Jovi was named by Pollstar as one of the top touring bands of all time with almost 10 million tickets sold in the past decade alone.The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will be releasing their upcoming studio album later this year via Island Records.On July 27 and 28, they will be performing at the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden in New York City. Bon Jovi formed in 1983 and their career in the music business has spanned over three decades. In 2018, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They have sold over 130 million records all over the world, and they performed in over 50 countries.To learn more about Bon Jovi and their tour dates, check out their official website More about Bon jovi, Tour, Album, Rock Bon jovi Tour Album Rock