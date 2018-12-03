Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising hip-hop artist BNZZO chatted with Digital Journal about his stage name, plans for the future, his musical inspirations and how technology has impacted the music industry. He also premiered his "Noledge" music video on Digital Journal. He draws his musical inspiration from his everyday life. "Everything that affects you affects what you put back into the world," he said. "I obviously listen to a lot of music, and a lot of artists inspire me. Just being on this path helps me find inspiration along the way." On his plans for the future, BNZZO noted that he would love to go on tour soon. "I would like to get more hits under the belt," he said. "Then, I will be performing live in the near future." Regarding the origin of his stage name, he said, "My name is Ben and my roommate used to call me BNZZO." "I associated my name with being the drug that people would want to hear. My music could be addictive and I gravitated towards it," he explained. Growing up, he listed Eminem and Dr. Dre as his biggest musical influences. "The way they approached their music and the way they put their music out is so inspiring," he said. Digital transformation of the music scene On the impact of technology on the music business, BNZZO said, "Spotify has kind of taken over now, especially with its playlists. It seems that Apple Music is trying to catch up with some playlists on there. Spotify is where you want to go if you want to be discovered. Spotify is changing the game." He expressed that he feels passionate about the passage of the Music Modernization Act. "Anything that gets musicians and artists paid for their work, is a great thing, obviously. The artists should be getting the majority of the royalties for the work that they are putting out," he said. For his listeners, he encouraged them to "have an open mind." "I'm trying some different things, and I don't want to fit in the mold that has been cast but all this new rap music. I am trying different lengths of songs," he said. "I'm trying to get cool pieces of content out to get people excited about for what's next." BNZZO also premiered his new music video, "Noledge," exclusively on Digital Journal. To learn more about emerging hip-hop sensation BNZZO and his music, check out his "I have a lot of new music on the way," BNZZO said. "We just did a new music video, which has a different film style to it. The video is really cool, and a great piece of content."He draws his musical inspiration from his everyday life. "Everything that affects you affects what you put back into the world," he said. "I obviously listen to a lot of music, and a lot of artists inspire me. Just being on this path helps me find inspiration along the way."On his plans for the future, BNZZO noted that he would love to go on tour soon. "I would like to get more hits under the belt," he said. "Then, I will be performing live in the near future."Regarding the origin of his stage name, he said, "My name is Ben and my roommate used to call me BNZZO." "I associated my name with being the drug that people would want to hear. My music could be addictive and I gravitated towards it," he explained.Growing up, he listed Eminem and Dr. Dre as his biggest musical influences. "The way they approached their music and the way they put their music out is so inspiring," he said.On the impact of technology on the music business, BNZZO said, "Spotify has kind of taken over now, especially with its playlists. It seems that Apple Music is trying to catch up with some playlists on there. Spotify is where you want to go if you want to be discovered. Spotify is changing the game."He expressed that he feels passionate about the passage of the Music Modernization Act. "Anything that gets musicians and artists paid for their work, is a great thing, obviously. The artists should be getting the majority of the royalties for the work that they are putting out," he said.For his listeners, he encouraged them to "have an open mind." "I'm trying some different things, and I don't want to fit in the mold that has been cast but all this new rap music. I am trying different lengths of songs," he said. "I'm trying to get cool pieces of content out to get people excited about for what's next."BNZZO also premiered his new music video, "Noledge," exclusively on Digital Journal.To learn more about emerging hip-hop sensation BNZZO and his music, check out his official Facebook page More about BNZZO, Artist, Hiphop, Music BNZZO Artist Hiphop Music