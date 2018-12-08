Icelandic music star Bjork has a major reason to be proud. Her album "Utopia" scored a Grammy nomination for "Best Alternative Album."
Utopia received a glowing review from Digital Journal. It was released on One Little Indian Records, and it was available for purchase via cryptocurrency.
Bjork is nominated alongside the following artists and their musical works: Arctic Monkeys (Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino), Beck (Colors), David Byrne (American Utopia) and St. Vincent (Masseduction). This marks her 15th career Grammy nomination.
Throughout her respected career in the music industry, which spans four decades, Bjork has been listed on Rolling Stone's100 Greatest Singers and 100 Greatest Songwriters lists respectively. Her music encompasses elements of pop, rock, alternative, electronic, experimental, and classical, among other genres.
Utopia by Bjork is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
