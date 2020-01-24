Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Billboard chart-topping artist Lee Dagger of the hit electronic duo Bimbo Jones chatted with Digital Journal about "Turn Your World Around," their collaboration with disco queen Thelma Houston. On his music and production inspirations, he said, "I listen to so much music all of the time. I have to say overall I am more impressed with older music than a lot of the newer music I hear these days. Some new music sounds so diluted and less well thought out. It's great to hear new sounds which of course can then inspire one to include these new sounds into a future project." Regarding his plans for 2020, he said, "I moved to Las Vegas over a year ago and previously lived in London for 20 years. So over the past year, I have been Djing lots around the U.S.A. as well as the world. Marc and I are ways looking for new avenues, projects as well as remixes for our ART of music. Check out On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It's certainly different. Especially seeing some new fans or folk asking on YouTube links 'Hey where can I download all of you're music?' It's great they love it but hey, we gotta make some music ourselves as well. I also think it's sad to see people looking for streams rather than physical sales. That’s just me as I miss the day and excitement of driving to a new town and buying a limited edition record on vinyl which only a handful of people in the world owned and played out on the clubs at that moment in time." Regarding the impact of technology on the music business, he said, "Well after living in Las Vegas for over a year I already have witnessed 3 top acts fake DJing. It's an absolute disgrace that some of the newest well known super clubs are hiring DJs that fake behind the new technology. It's so Sad." For young and aspiring artists, he said, "I would start by saying always be polite, nice and friendly, and have a warming desire to love the music and want to learn. There is so much more competition these days, and yes it's all hard work, but as I always say keep plowing on." Bimbo Jones listed Stevie Wonder and Missy Elliott as their dream collaboration choices. "I should also let you fans know that we have already been collaborating with other exciting artists such as Cyndi Lauper, KC and The Sunshine Band, Kathy Brown, Sam Obernik, to name just a few and yes, we hope to someday release these wicked songs," he said. For his fans, he concluded about "Turn Your World Around," "It is a powerhouse collaboration between two acts of musical mayhem. Take one disco legend and mix in two shots of house music mania and thus, a shining star is born. Thank you all for your kind support. See you on the dance floors." "I should also let you fans know that we have already been collaborating with other exciting artists such as Cyndi Lauper, KC and The Sunshine Band, Kathy Brown, Sam Obernik, to name just a few and yes, we hope to someday release these wicked songs," he said.For his fans, he concluded about "Turn Your World Around," "It is a powerhouse collaboration between two acts of musical mayhem. Take one disco legend and mix in two shots of house music mania and thus, a shining star is born. Thank you all for your kind support. See you on the dance floors."To learn more about Bimbo Jones and their music, check out their official website