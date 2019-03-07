Email
article imageBilly Joel tribute band to play Long Island shows in March

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
The acclaimed Billy Joel tribute act Big Shot, fronted by Mike DelGuidice, will be performing concerts on Long Island this month.
On Saturday, March 23, they will be performing at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, as part of their Nassau County residency. This show will take place two days after Billy Joel performs his monthly residency concert at Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple.
Speaking of the "Piano Man" himself, Joel will be releasing Live at Carnegie Hall 1977 on vinyl on April 13, which coincides with Record Store Day.
On Friday, March 29, Big Shot will be returning to The Paramount in Huntington, and they will be joined by singer-songwriter Alex Shillo as their special musical guest, who will be warming up the stage for the Billy Joel tribute act.
In mid-February, Big Shot lead singer and piano player, Mike DelGuidice, sat down and chatted with this journalist prior to their show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall.
To learn more about Big Shot and their music, check out their official website.
More about Billy joel, Big Shot, Long island, Paramount, mulcahy's
 
