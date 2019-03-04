Live at Carnegie Hall 1977
is expected to be released on Saturday, April 13, 2019, and this will mark the first time this historic concert will be released on vinyl
.
On June 3, 1977, Billy Joel and his live band concluded their tour with a performance at the hallowed Carnegie Hall in New York City. The "Piano Man" was accompanied by a live orchestra, and it features several songs that were unreleased at the time that became big hits. These songs included "Scenes From An Italian Restaurant" and the love ballad "Just The Way You Are."
Distinguished producer and engineer Phil Ramone was present at this concert and helped Billy Joel translate his energy into his seminal fifth studio album, The Stranger, which was released later that year in September.
In other Billy Joel news, Joel and his live band will be performing at Madison Square Garden
as part of his monthly residency on March 21, 2019.
As Digital Journal reported, Joel is also embarking on his stadium tour
this month to perform in areas that he doesn't frequent as much. On March 9, 2019, they will be playing at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.
To learn more about Billy Joel and his tour dates, check out his official website
.