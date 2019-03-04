By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel will be releasing "Live at Carnegie Hall 1977" for Record Store Day 2019. It will be comprised of two LPs. On June 3, 1977, Billy Joel and his live band concluded their tour with a performance at the hallowed Carnegie Hall in New York City. The "Piano Man" was accompanied by a live orchestra, and it features several songs that were unreleased at the time that became big hits. These songs included "Scenes From An Italian Restaurant" and the love ballad "Just The Way You Are." Distinguished producer and engineer Phil Ramone was present at this concert and helped Billy Joel translate his energy into his seminal fifth studio album, The Stranger, which was released later that year in September. In other Billy Joel news, Joel and his live band will be performing at As Digital Journal reported, Joel is also embarking on his To learn more about Billy Joel and his tour dates, check out his Live at Carnegie Hall 1977 is expected to be released on Saturday, April 13, 2019, and this will mark the first time this historic concert will be released on vinyl On June 3, 1977, Billy Joel and his live band concluded their tour with a performance at the hallowed Carnegie Hall in New York City. The "Piano Man" was accompanied by a live orchestra, and it features several songs that were unreleased at the time that became big hits. These songs included "Scenes From An Italian Restaurant" and the love ballad "Just The Way You Are."Distinguished producer and engineer Phil Ramone was present at this concert and helped Billy Joel translate his energy into his seminal fifth studio album, The Stranger, which was released later that year in September.In other Billy Joel news, Joel and his live band will be performing at Madison Square Garden as part of his monthly residency on March 21, 2019.As Digital Journal reported, Joel is also embarking on his stadium tour this month to perform in areas that he doesn't frequent as much. On March 9, 2019, they will be playing at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.To learn more about Billy Joel and his tour dates, check out his official website More about Billy joel, Vinyl, live at carnegie hall 1977, Collection, piano man Billy joel Vinyl live at carnegie hal... Collection piano man