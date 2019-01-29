Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBilly Joel to play 67th consecutive residency concert at MSG

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
New York - On January 24, 2019, the "Piano Man" Billy Joel announced that he will be performing his 67th consecutive residency concert at Madison Square Garden (MSG).
This show is scheduled for Wednesday, August 28, 2019, and it is an unprecedented musical event. Joel began his residency at the "World's Most Famous Arena" in New York back in January of 2014, and he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Earlier this month, Joel celebrated his 60th consecutive concert as part of that residency. The upcoming August 28th concert will be his 113th career lifetime show at Madison Square Garden.
In addition to his monthly residency shows at The Garden, Joel announced that he will be performing in baseball stadiums in 2019. This stadium tour will kick off on March 9, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the Chase Field.
On November 8, 2018, this music journalist was afforded the privilege to speak to Billy Joel at the Long Island Music Hall of Fame inducation ceremony, which took place at The Space at Westbury on Long Island.
For more information on veteran global music star Billy Joel and his forthcoming show dates, visit his official homepage.
More about Billy joel, Residency, Madison square garden, MSG
 
Latest News
Top News
Venezuela bars self-declared president Guaido from leaving country
Review: 10-year-old magician amazing on 'America's Got Talent: Champions' Special
Op-Ed: Canada supports but also helped plan attempted coup in Venezuela
Poison's Bret Michaels launches the Unbroken #HotRocksChallenge
Plastics are on their way out — There are alternatives
Op-Ed: Breakthrough - New solar liquid storage can last for a decade
Op-Ed: Hypersonic weapon gold rush, or strategic horror story?
Review: Adam Lambert and James Corden rock on 'The Show's Ending Now' Special
Review: The Texas Tenors charm on 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' Special
In Venezuela, Russia risks losing an ally and billions