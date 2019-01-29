This show is scheduled for Wednesday, August 28, 2019, and it is an unprecedented musical event. Joel began his residency at the "World's Most Famous Arena" in New York back in January of 2014, and he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Earlier this month, Joel celebrated his 60th consecutive concert
as part of that residency. The upcoming August 28th concert will be his 113th career lifetime show at Madison Square Garden.
In addition to his monthly residency shows at The Garden
, Joel announced that he will be performing in baseball stadiums
in 2019. This stadium tour will kick off on March 9, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the Chase Field.
On November 8, 2018, this music journalist was afforded the privilege to speak to Billy Joel
at the Long Island Music Hall of Fame inducation ceremony, which took place at The Space at Westbury on Long Island.
For more information on veteran global music star Billy Joel
and his forthcoming show dates, visit his official homepage
.