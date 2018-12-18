New York
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel will be playing his 65th consecutive show at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
This concert is a part of his monthly residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which began in January of 2014, with Joel performing one live show each month at the "World's Most Famous Arena."
This upcoming June show will mark Joel's 111th lifetime career performance at Madison Square Garden. The date of this concert may be subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game.
On December 19, Joel will be returning to The Garden for his monthly residency show; moreover, on December 31, 2018, the "Piano Man" will be performing at NYCB Live: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale on Long Island, where he will help ring in the New Year.
An acclaimed singer, songwriter and instrumentalist, Joel holds the distinction for being the sixth best-selling artist of all time, as well as the third best-selling solo artist.
