Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBilly Joel to play 65th consecutive residency show at The Garden

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
New York - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel will be playing his 65th consecutive show at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
This concert is a part of his monthly residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which began in January of 2014, with Joel performing one live show each month at the "World's Most Famous Arena."
This upcoming June show will mark Joel's 111th lifetime career performance at Madison Square Garden. The date of this concert may be subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game.
For more information on this June 2nd concert, check out the official Madison Square Garden website.
On December 19, Joel will be returning to The Garden for his monthly residency show; moreover, on December 31, 2018, the "Piano Man" will be performing at NYCB Live: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale on Long Island, where he will help ring in the New Year.
An acclaimed singer, songwriter and instrumentalist, Joel holds the distinction for being the sixth best-selling artist of all time, as well as the third best-selling solo artist.
To learn more about Billy Joel and his show dates, check out his official homepage.
Read More: Digital Journal had the distinct privilege to chat with Billy Joel at the Long Island Music Hall of Fame on November 8.
More about Billy joel, Madison square garden, piano man, New york, Residency
 
Latest News
Top News
Catching up with Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line Special
Donald Knuth celebrates his programming bible
Britain in Brexit limbo with 100 days to go
Morocco arrests suspect after murder of two Scandinavians: official
Op-Ed: Brexit food stockpile grows as Tory idiocy continues
Op-Ed: Bitcoin has a big day rising to almost $3,700 at one point
Is that funny? Microsoft develops AI that can assess comedy
Radiohead headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Class of 2019
Micky Dolenz talks Christmas album, debuts Monkees holiday video Special
Ada, the AI and chatbot company, secures Series A funding