Billy Joel to perform 100th career Madison Square Garden concert

article imageBilly Joel to perform 100th career Madison Square Garden concert

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     8 hours ago in Music
New York - On July 18, 2018, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel will be performing his 100th lifetime show at the World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden.
This will mark Joel's 54th consecutive concert at Madison Square Garden, as part of his monthly residency, which began in January of 2014. The concerts are being promoted by The Madison Square Garden Company, as well as AEG Presents and Q104.3 as a media partner.
Joel became The Garden's first-ever music franchise in December of 2013, where he joined the ranks of other original franchises at the iconic venue such as The New York Knicks, The New York Rangers and Thew New York Liberty. To this day, Joel continues to sell out concert arenas and stadiums worldwide. He has sold in excess of 150 million records in his career, which makes his the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time, and third best-selling solo artist.
Madison Square Garden offers a rich, visual history of the "Piano Man" and many of his previous performances thanks to a scrollable timeline that includes videos, archived photographs, sharable images and lyrics.
To learn more about Billy Joel and his shows at Madison Square Garden, check out the venue's official homepage.
Digital Journal has had privileged to review many of Billy Joel's live shows at Madison Square Garden, including his December 20th show last month, where veteran rocker Steve Miller made a guest appearance.
