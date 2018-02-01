Madison Square Garden just announced that Billy Joel will perform his unprecedented 55th consecutive show at Madison Square Garden on August 23, 2018. His residency at the "World's Most Famous Arena" kicked off in January of 2014, where Joel performs one concert each month at Madison Square Garden.
Joel holds the record for the most solo concerts in the iconic venue's history. In August of 2018, the acclaimed singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist is expected to set another new record, this time for sales of over one million tickets sold, as part of his 55-show residency at Madison Square Garden.
, in July of 2018, Joel will be performing his 100th career lifetime show at Madison Square Garen.
The "Piano Man's" concerts are promoted by The Madison Square Garden Company, in association with AEG Presents
, as well as Q104.3
(New York's Classic Rock radio) as a media partner.
