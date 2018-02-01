Email
article imageBilly Joel to hit one million tickets as part of MSG residency

By Markos Papadatos     11 hours ago in Music
New York City - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel is expected to hit one million tickets sold as part of his residency at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Madison Square Garden just announced that Billy Joel will perform his unprecedented 55th consecutive show at Madison Square Garden on August 23, 2018. His residency at the "World's Most Famous Arena" kicked off in January of 2014, where Joel performs one concert each month at Madison Square Garden.
Joel holds the record for the most solo concerts in the iconic venue's history. In August of 2018, the acclaimed singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist is expected to set another new record, this time for sales of over one million tickets sold, as part of his 55-show residency at Madison Square Garden.
As Digital Journal reported, in July of 2018, Joel will be performing his 100th career lifetime show at Madison Square Garen.
The "Piano Man's" concerts are promoted by The Madison Square Garden Company, in association with AEG Presents, as well as Q104.3 (New York's Classic Rock radio) as a media partner.
To learn more about iconic rocker Billy Joel and his shows at Madison Square Garden, check out the venue's official website.
