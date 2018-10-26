Billy Joel's guitarist headed to Long Island Music Hall of Fame

The Long Island Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on November 8 at The Space at Westbury
in Westbury on Long Island.
Byrnes will be inducted by the "Piano Man" himself, Billy Joel. Byrnes, who hails from South Shore, Long Island, has been in Joel's live band for 28 years and is the third-longest serving band member behind multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Crystal Taliefero
and saxophone player Mark Rivera. Byrnes will receive the Long Island Hired Gun Award.
Veteran rock singer-songwriter Elliott Murphy
will also be inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame by Billy Joel.
In addition to playing in Billy Joel's live band, Tommy Byrnes is also a member of the Billy Joel tribute band, Big Shot, which is fronted by Mike DelGuidice on lead vocals and piano, who also plays rhythm guitar for Billy Joel and sings background vocals.
