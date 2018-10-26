Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBilly Joel's guitarist headed to Long Island Music Hall of Fame

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Westbury - On November 8, veteran guitarist Tommy Byrnes, of Billy Joel's band, will be inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame.
The Long Island Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on November 8 at The Space at Westbury in Westbury on Long Island.
Byrnes will be inducted by the "Piano Man" himself, Billy Joel. Byrnes, who hails from South Shore, Long Island, has been in Joel's live band for 28 years and is the third-longest serving band member behind multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Crystal Taliefero and saxophone player Mark Rivera. Byrnes will receive the Long Island Hired Gun Award.
Veteran rock singer-songwriter Elliott Murphy will also be inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame by Billy Joel.
In addition to playing in Billy Joel's live band, Tommy Byrnes is also a member of the Billy Joel tribute band, Big Shot, which is fronted by Mike DelGuidice on lead vocals and piano, who also plays rhythm guitar for Billy Joel and sings background vocals.
For more information on Billy Joel, visit his official homepage.
To learn more about Big Shot and their tour dates, check out their official website.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with long-time band member Tommy Byrnes back in April of 2016.
More about Tommy Byrnes, Long island, Music, Hall of fame
 
Latest News
Top News
A Chinese farmer couldn't fly a plane, so he built one
Bolivia's 'oldest woman" celebrates 118th birthday
US mail bombing suspect an ardent Trump supporter
Billy Joel's guitarist headed to Long Island Music Hall of Fame
Ex-French diplomat unlikely favourite for Georgian president
Supply shortage forces Canada pot shops to curtail hours
Florida suspect charged over 13 bombs in mail
NASA's InSight Lander one month away from Mars landing
Investors need to be aware of crypto sites using 'pay-for-posts'
Afghans risk their lives to vote in delayed Kandahar poll