Billy Joel MSG concerts postponed until fall due to Coronavirus

His residency shows for March 19 and April 10 at Madison Square Garden in New York City have been postponed to September 26 and October 11 respectively due to the Coronavirus
(COVID-19) outbreak.
In February of 2020, Billy Joel's concert at the "World's Most Famous Arena" earned a favorable review from Digital Journal
, and rightfully so. Violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman
served as his special musical guest, where they performed "Where' the Orchestra" and "The Downeaster 'Alexa'."
Earlier this month, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with David Rosenthal
, Billy Joel's musical director and keyboard player.
