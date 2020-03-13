Billy Joel MSG concerts postponed until fall due to Coronavirus

Email
article imageBilly Joel MSG concerts postponed until fall due to Coronavirus

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
New York - On March 12, it was announced that the Billy Joel concerts that were scheduled for March 19 and April 10 at Madison Square Garden have been postponed.
In February of 2020, Billy Joel's concert at the "World's Most Famous Arena" earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. Violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman served as his special musical guest, where they performed "Where' the Orchestra" and "The Downeaster 'Alexa'."
Earlier this month, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with David Rosenthal, Billy Joel's musical director and keyboard player.
To learn more about Billy Joel, his music and his 2020 show dates, check out his official website.
