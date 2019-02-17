Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBilly Joel band member talks baseball stadium shows, Led Zeppelin Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Wantagh - On February 16, Billy Joel band member Mike DelGuidice sat down and chatted with this journalist at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, prior to his live show.
DelGuidice, who is also a member of Billy Joel's live band, headlined Mulcahy's with the Billy Joel tribute band, Big Shot, where he helped kick off President's Day weekend. "I am very excited to be at Mulcahy's. It's packed, and it will be a great night with a good audience," he said. "Most importantly, Mulcahy's has good, clean fun. It feels like I'm home. I love to be here."
He also reflected on his Valentine's Day performance at Madison Square Garden, where he sang the lead vocals on two Led Zeppelin classics with Billy Joel accompanying him on piano. These songs included "Whole Lotta Love" and "Dazed and Confused." "I was more familiar with 'Whole Lotta Love,' so it was a little less nerve-wracking, while 'Dazed and Confused' was very frightening," he admitted. "It was a really nice gesture by Billy Joel to include both songs."
This summer, DelGuidice shared his excitement about the upcoming touring shows with Billy Joel at baseball stadiums around the country. "I can't wait for the baseball stadium concerts. It is like a whole different tour," he said. "It will be a completely different experience. I am very excited about those shows. It is going to be a great summer."
For more information on Mike DelGuidice's tour schedule with Big Shot, check out its official homepage.
To learn more about Billy Joel's tour dates, visit the "Piano Man's" official website.
More about Billy joel, baseball stadiums, Mike DelGuidice, mulcahy's
 
Latest News
Top News
Ex-Fox News host ends bid to be next US ambassador to UN
Call to ban autonomous killer robots
India ends police protection for Kashmir leaders after bombing
Domini Monroe to open for pop star Aaron Carter at Revolution Bar
Russia says Syrian Kurds should start dialogue with Assad
In Syria, IS in last stand to defend dying 'caliphate'
Billy Joel band member talks baseball stadium shows, Led Zeppelin Special
EU flags come down in Brexit Britain
Doug Davidson returns to 'The Young and The Restless' on CBS
Q&A: How to respond to the latest big data breach? Special