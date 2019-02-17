DelGuidice, who is also a member of Billy Joel's live band, headlined Mulcahy's with the Billy Joel tribute band, Big Shot, where he helped kick off President's Day weekend. "I am very excited to be at Mulcahy's. It's packed, and it will be a great night with a good audience," he said. "Most importantly, Mulcahy's has good, clean fun. It feels like I'm home. I love to be here."
He also reflected on his Valentine's Day performance at Madison Square Garden
, where he sang the lead vocals on two Led Zeppelin classics with Billy Joel accompanying him on piano. These songs included "Whole Lotta Love" and "Dazed and Confused." "I was more familiar with 'Whole Lotta Love,' so it was a little less nerve-wracking, while 'Dazed and Confused' was very frightening," he admitted. "It was a really nice gesture by Billy Joel to include both songs."
This summer, DelGuidice shared his excitement about the upcoming touring shows with Billy Joel at baseball stadiums
around the country. "I can't wait for the baseball stadium concerts. It is like a whole different tour," he said. "It will be a completely different experience. I am very excited about those shows. It is going to be a great summer."
