"Isn't it a crazy world we are living in these days," he said about life during the pandemic. "If someone told me this is where we would be right now, I would have told them that they had 'one too many drinks'."

A four-time Billboard Music Award and American Music Award winner, Gilman performed a one-hour special Livestream in October, "Coming Home To Country" in Nashville, where his music career started two decades ago with the release of his breakthrough single "One Voice."

This Livestream is available via my Songbird by clicking here . "That was a wonderful thing," he admitted. "It was so great to be among musicians and sound engineers again. It was great normalcy again."

"We twisted 'Landslide' and we gave it our own little unique arrangement," he said. "I love that song, I've always loved that song."

On the 20th anniversary of "One Voice," he remarked, "I just can't believe that 20 years have gone by so far. This song means more now —because of the way the world is these days —than it did back then. Even though it was so impactful back then, the world needs the lyrics of the song so much. We need to become one voice, we are so divisive."

He shared that he is drawn to the country genre since the songs are storytelling tunes, and that's who he is, musically and artistically. "I'm making my transition back home, that's why I called it 'Coming Home'," he said.

In 2016, he was the runner-up winner in the NBC reality singing competition The Voice, where he competed on Team Adam (Levine). Ever since Gilman has proven that his vocal style and technique can defy music genres, yet he still remains true to his country music roots.

To learn more about Billy Gilman, check out his official website and his Facebook page