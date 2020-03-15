Email
article imageBillie Eilish postpones March shows amid Coronavirus concerns

By Markos Papadatos     48 mins ago in Music
Global pop music star Billie Eilish has postponed her "Where Do We Go" North American tour dates in March amid Coronavirus concerns.
These shows will all get rescheduled and all tickets will be honored for the new show dates, including her Madison Square Garden show which was scheduled for March 15.
Eilish remarked in a press statement that she is very sad to do this but she needs to postpone those dates in an effort to keep everybody safe. "We will let you know when they can be rescheduled. please keep yourselves healthy. I love you," she told her fans.
This past January, Eilish was the winner of multiple Grammy Awards, which included wins for "Record of the Year," "Album of the Year," "Song of the Year" and "Best New Artist."
With "No Time To Die," Eilish is the youngest singer to sing the theme song of a James Bond film.
Her latest single "Everything I Wanted" is making its way up the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Thus far, it has peaked at No. 8, and it sits at No. 12. She self-directed the song's music video.
For the latest news on Billie Eilish, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
More about Billlie Eilish, Tour, James bond, no time to die, coronavirus
 
