Bill Anderson to be inducted in Songwriters Hall of Fame

By By Markos Papadatos 11 hours ago in Music Country Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson has a major reason to be proud! He is headed to the Songwriters Hall of Fame this June. An induction in the Songwriters Hall of Fame is the highest distinction in the field of songwriting. Most impressive about Anderson is that his first major label cut as a songwriter was named "Song of the Year." This was for his song "City Lights," which he penned at the young age of 19. "City Lights" subsequently became a major hit for Ray Price in 1958. As a result, Anderson achieved early success as a songwriter, by inking deals with BMI and Tree Publishing. Following the success of "City Lights," he wrote such country classics as "Tips of My Fingers," "Once a Day" for Connie Smith, "Cold Hard Facts Of Life," and the country-pop crossover hit "Still," among countless others. In his first decade in Nashville, Anderson was named "Songwriter of the Year" six times. From the younger generation of country stars, Anderson has written songs that became hits for such noteworthy artists as Kenny Chesney, Vince Gill, George Strait, Alison Krauss and Brad Paisley. In November of 2016, "Whisperin' Bill" chatted with Digital Journal about his autobiography Whisperin' Bill Anderson: An Unprecedented Life In Country Music. To learn more about Country Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson, check out his official website