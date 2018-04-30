Huntington
On May 18, the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington, New York, for a show that benefits the American Heart Association.
Most impressive about this Big Shot benefit concert is that three dollars from every ticket purchased will be donated to the nonprofit organization American Heart Association, as part of their "Life Is Why We Give" campaign.
The mission of the American Heart Association is to continue to work towards a world that is free from heart diseases, as well as stroke, thanks to the latest developments in research, life-saving technologies, and by building healthier communities.
Most recently, on Saturday, April 28, front-man Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot headlined the College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Connecticut.
To learn more about Big Shot's upcoming charity show at The Paramount in Huntington, check out the venue's official website.
For more information on the acclaimed Long Island tribute band Big Shot, visit their homepage, and their Facebook page.