Big Shot celebrating 20 years at Mulcahy's with two special shows

article imageBig Shot celebrating 20 years at Mulcahy's with two special shows

By Markos Papadatos     12 hours ago in Music
Wantagh - On November 29 and 30, Mike DelGuidice and the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot will be celebrating back-to-back shows at Mulcahy's.
These special concerts are in honor of the tribute band's 20th anniversary performing at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall on Long Island. This is quite a milestone as they have been performing shows there twice a month, all year long approximately, for the past two decades.
To learn more about Big Shot and their upcoming concerts at Mulcahy's in Wantagh, check out the venue's official homepage.
This weekend, on November 16, DelGuidice and Big Shot will be playing The Paramount in Huntington, as part of a benefit concert for veterans.
Also, DelGuidice, who is a band member in Billy Joel's live band, will be playing at Madison Square Garden on November 15, as part of Joel's monthly residency.
For more information on Big Shot and their music, check out their official homepage and their Facebook page.
Read More: Markos Papadatos chatted with Mike DelGuidice of Big Shot at Mulcahy's this past August, prior to their concert at Big Shot's annual Luau.
