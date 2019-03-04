Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles, chatted with Digital Journal about launching Beyoncé and Destiny's Child to international fame, and about Solange's new album. He founded Music World Entertainment, which is celebrating over 25 years in the business. His other daughter Solange released her latest album When I Get Home on March 1, and he shared that he has listened to three songs on it. "It is an incredible album, and it reminds me of the '70s. I love how she paid homage to Houston," he said. "It has such wonderful harmonies." Speaking of Solange, he acknowledged that he always wanted her to be in Destiny's Child. "Solange was a dancer for a couple of years for Destiny's Child," he said. "I can't wait one day for Beyoncé and Solange to perform together, even for a one-off show." He listed "Emotion" as his favorite Destiny's Child song, "Cranes in the Sky" as his favorite Solange tune, and "Me, Myself and I" as his favorite Beyoncé solo song. Mathew Knowles Music World Entertainment Knowles acknowledged that he doesn't listen to the radio that often. "Occasionally, I stream and I play music in my office. I listen to digital radio such as SiriusXM and others," he said. "Radio is taking a back seat to streaming right now." On the impact of technology on the music business, Knowles said, "Technology is changing it in a great way. It is all because of technology and streaming. With technology, we can communicate instantly with each other. YouTube has played a major role in that as well. Technology has been a friend to the music industry." Knowles continued, "In the future, I do believe, you will see mergers of record labels and social media companies. You will see three major labels turning into two major labels. You will see a different model for distribution. Vinyl keeps increasing 200 to 300 percent each year, as people want to have that special product." He revealed that he will be a panelist at Harvard University Symposium on March 28, 2019, where the theme will be "Black Institutions and Race Futures." "I am looking forward to it. I do a lot of public speaking on a variety of topics such as the music industry, sales, and marketing," he said. Following the Harvard University Symposium, he will be a panelist at York College of Pennsylvania on April 11. At the moment, he is also working with a modern rock band Knowles is also working on a new Destiny's Child album of unreleased songs that the girls recorded in 1992, as well as a new book, Destiny's Child: The Untold Story. "We have been working on the book for two years," he said. "I had 15 people that were there with me from the beginning that can tell the whole story. This is a true, accurate version of the early years of Destiny's Child." 