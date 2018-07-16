Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Acclaimed Italian DJ and producer Benny Benassi chatted with Digital Journal about his new collaboration with Sofi Tukker entitled "Everybody Needs a Kiss." Benassi continued, "We did it over the Internet, bouncing ideas back and forth. There was no in-studio experience, but I love them, and I think they really seem to enjoy what I do, so it was very easy." His plans for the rest of 2018 are more music, cycling and touring. "Much of the same but a whole lot of new as well," he explained. On August 18, 2018, Benassi will be playing Cavo Paradiso in Mykonos, Greece. "I love Cavo Paradiso and Mykonos. I play there at least once a year, probably more. It's like a second home, the sun, the water, and the club is so great. I am always excited to be back there," he said. Benassi listed Bono as his dream collaboration choice in music. Digital transformation of the electronic music business On the impact of technology on the electronic music business, Benassi said, "I feel good about it. There are and always have been so many incredibly talented artists in music. It just means there is more to choose from and it's a bit more of a leveled playing field. You don't need to have a record label to get noticed or to get in the stores. They say change is like a holiday." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an electronic musician, Benassi said, "I use Spotify all the time, and I love Instagram. Everything you see on there is 100 percent me and what I want to post. I think it's really important for the artist to have a clear vision of what they want and how they want to be viewed." Benassi was drawn to electronic music from a young age. "I grew up listening to disco in Italy, so my roots started there. I was DJing in a small club in Italy and that is how it all began. I love the club culture but also the variety in the music in the scene. It is quite hard to pinpoint one thing. It's a whole scene," he acknowledged. For his fans, he concluded about his new track, "Everybody Needs a Kiss," "I would ask them to go listen to it, and if they like it, listen to it again and again. I would say to those of them who have, thank you for your continued support." "Everybody Needs a Kiss" is available on To learn more about On his new track " Everybody Needs a Kiss " with Sofi Tukker, Benassi said, "We have friends in common and we are on the same label. We started talking and vibing and then making music. We started by remixing "Fuck They" and liked the combo of our sounds, so it was a natural next step to make an original track together."Benassi continued, "We did it over the Internet, bouncing ideas back and forth. I would say to those of them who have, thank you for your continued support." "Everybody Needs a Kiss" is available on