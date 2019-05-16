Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBen Platt to perform at Radio City Music Hall in New York City

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
New York - On September 29, Tony and Grammy award-winning artist Ben Platt ("Dear Evan Hansen") announced that he will be playing the hallowed Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Platt announced this news during his sold-out concert last night at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.
In March, Platt released his critically acclaimed debut studio album, Sing to Me Instead, via Atlantic Records, which featured such moving songs as "Grow As We Go," "Ease My Mind," "Bad Habit" and "Temporary Love."
In 2017, Platt took home the coveted Tony Award for "Best Leading Actor in a Musical" for his portrayal of Evan Hansen in the hit Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen.
Sing to Me Instead is available on iTunes.
To learn more about actor and musician Ben Platt, check out his official Facebook page and follow him on Twitter.
More about Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen, radio city, Music, New york
 
Latest News
Top News
Boris Johnson says will stand as UK PM agrees to set exit date
Neil Young to release new live studio album 'Tuscaloosa'
Ukraine's new president caught in US political crossfire
Red Cross website hacked in latest Singapore cyber attack
Activists urge Kenya to halt 'horrific' donkey skin sales to China
Venezuela peace talks in Oslo provide glimmer of hope
Bank of Canada joins Network for Greening the Financial System
Three key innovations with blockchain technology
Trump to unveil radical immigration overhaul
Russia praises Council of Europe amid bitter row