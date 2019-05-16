New York
On September 29, Tony and Grammy award-winning artist Ben Platt ("Dear Evan Hansen") announced that he will be playing the hallowed Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Platt announced this news during his sold-out concert last night at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.
In March, Platt released his critically acclaimed debut studio album, Sing to Me Instead, via Atlantic Records, which featured such moving songs as "Grow As We Go," "Ease My Mind," "Bad Habit" and "Temporary Love."
In 2017, Platt took home the coveted Tony Award for "Best Leading Actor in a Musical" for his portrayal of Evan Hansen in the hit Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen.
Sing to Me Instead is available on iTunes.
To learn more about actor and musician Ben Platt, check out his official Facebook page and follow him on Twitter.