By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The iconic country duo, The Bellamy Brothers, partnered with the medical cannabis provider Trulieve. Digital Journal has the scoop. Their "Old Hippie Stash" flower product line is now available with the initial strains, Reggae Cowboy and Big Love, in Trulieve dispensaries across the state of Florida. David Bellamy expressed that both he and Howard are thrilled to launch this partnership with Trulieve. He expressed that they believe in this company and their product line, and they feel that the public will see "amazing benefits" from using this medical cannabis product. Big Love is a well-balanced hybrid, which subsequently causes cerebral and euphoric effects. Reggae Cowboy is a 50/50 hybrid with an aroma that is floral and spicy with subtle undertones. The Bellamy Brothers recently toured with country superstar Blake Shelton, along with such special musical guest artists as Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, and John Anderson. Their reality show Honky Tonk Ranch airs on Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. EST on the Circle Network.