By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acclaimed country duo, The Bellamy Brothers, have announced the launch of their reality series, "Honky Tonk Ranch," on the Circle Network. According to the Tampa Bay Times, it chronicles their "unusual lives" and it blends music stardom, vigorous road tours, and cattle ranching. David Bellamy remarked that they are "thrilled" to be a part of the Circle Networks' launch in 2020. "Howard and I love welcoming viewers into our home on our ranch and behind the scenes on the road with us," he said. Some of their special musical guests on Honky Tonk Ranch include such veteran country acts as Tanya Tucker, Mickey Gilley, and Joe Diffie, among others. The Bellamy Brothers will be on tour again with country megastar Blake Shelton as part of his "Friends and Heroes 2020" Tour, which kicks off on Thursday, February 13 in Portland, Oregon. Comprised of 16 tour dates, this tour will hit major cities in the Midwest and the West Coast. Honky Tonk Ranch airs on Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. EST. Most impressive about the Circle Network programming is that it is broadcast in markets that cover more than 50 percent of television households.