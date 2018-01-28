Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBellamy Brothers inducted into the Florida Artists Hall of Fame

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     5 hours ago in Music
Iconic country duo The Bellamy Brothers have a major reason to celebrate! They were inducted into the Florida Artists Hall of Fame.
"We would like to thank The Florida Artists Hall of Fame for inducting us into the Hall of Fame," The Bellamy Brothers said, graciously. "It is a big honor to have our work recognized by our home state," they added, prior to noting that they are native Floridians.
They continued, "We played around the world in 72 countries, but this old state of Florida always draws us back like a magnet. Thank you so much!"
The Bellamy Brothers are the sole country music act in America to have toured in such places as India, Sri Lanka, New Caledonia and Qatar. They are the country duo with the most "Vocal Duo of the Year" nominations from the Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards, as well as the Country Music Association (CMA) awards. They have also been nominated for two Grammy awards in 1980.
Throughout their decorated career in the country music business, which has spanned over four decades, The Bellamy Brothers have secured 14 No. 1 singles on the country charts in the United States.
To learn more about country duo The Bellamy Brothers, check out their official website, and their Facebook page.
More about Bellamy brothers, Florida Artists Hall of Fame, Country, Duo
 
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Can AI deal with climate change AND human stupidity?
Zach Williams wins Grammy for Contemporary Christian Music Album
In the Galapagos, an idyllic hammerhead shark nursery
Review: Remembering Dolores O'Riordan â€” Perennial princess of dream pop Special
AI is the key to unlocking business data
Ikea's frugal billionaire founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91
Exercise tracking map highlights locations of deployed troops
EU to back Brexit transition demands as tensions rock May
'Time has come' for S.Sudan sanctions: AU chief
Exercise tracking app reveals details of military sites