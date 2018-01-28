By By Markos Papadatos 5 hours ago in Music Iconic country duo The Bellamy Brothers have a major reason to celebrate! They were inducted into the Florida Artists Hall of Fame. They continued, "We played around the world in 72 countries, but this old state of Florida always draws us back like a magnet. Thank you so much!" Throughout their decorated career in the country music business, which has spanned over four decades, The Bellamy Brothers have secured 14 No. 1 singles on the country charts in the United States. To learn more about country duo "We would like to thank The Florida Artists Hall of Fame for inducting us into the Hall of Fame," The Bellamy Brothers said, graciously. "It is a big honor to have our work recognized by our home state," they added, prior to noting that they are native Floridians.They continued, "We played around the world in 72 countries, but this old state of Florida always draws us back like a magnet. Thank you so much!" The Bellamy Brothers are the sole country music act in America to have toured in such places as India, Sri Lanka, New Caledonia and Qatar. They are the country duo with the most "Vocal Duo of the Year" nominations from the Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards, as well as the Country Music Association (CMA) awards. They have also been nominated for two Grammy awards in 1980.Throughout their decorated career in the country music business, which has spanned over four decades, The Bellamy Brothers have secured 14 No. 1 singles on the country charts in the United States.To learn more about country duo The Bellamy Brothers , check out their official website , and their Facebook page More about Bellamy brothers, Florida Artists Hall of Fame, Country, Duo Bellamy brothers Florida Artists Hall... Country Duo