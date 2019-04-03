Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Music Long Island photographer Michael Catalano chatted with Digital Journal about his love for music photography and the impact of technology on the contemporary photography scene. Catalano continued, "Since then I've been working with them at every show they have done, getting more skillful along the way and getting more gigs along the way. So, really, All the Blink Things and The Warped Tour Band have been my two biggest supporters helping to grow my name." On his plans for 2019, he said, "Continuing to grow my photography business, working with more bands, as well as individuals and families for all their photography needs. Also building up my landscape photography and really get my name out there." Catalano is drawn to photography since it affords him the ability to "capture the moment at hand." "Being able to show others that same special moment I am privileged enough to be experiencing right then and there. You get to capture people's true emotions, beauty, and talent, in the raw. It's an amazing feeling," he said. Digital transformation on the music business On the impact of technology on the music industry, Catalano said, "The music scene has changed significantly. The technology out now, helping these bands, singers and artists push their limits has really made a jump. I help with a lot of stage settings and I've seen the amount of stress, wiring, and errors go down substantially." "The sound has gotten better, with less equipment needed. A musician can really focus on their skills, so much more now than they used to, without worrying as much about equipment failing on them," he added. When asked what tools he uses to help with his photography, Catalano said, "I use multiple cameras, lenses, and lighting to help capture the moment. Of course, Photoshop and Lightroom help with the final product you get to see; however, it's the connection between the artists, models, families and myself that help makes each gig that much better. When you connect with the people on the other side of the lens, you get to really capture the magic." For aspiring photographers, he encouraged them to "take the shot." "I used to worry about what if the next person doesn't like what I see or capture. Eventually, I realized, as an artist, my eyes are everything, my feeling and mood are there to help capture exactly what looks best," he said. Catalano continued, "Be yourself and enjoy everything you shoot. If you're not comfortable shooting, others will pick up on that and ultimately you can help ruin your own shoot. If it's your passion, follow it, continue to practice and your skills will continue to grow." On the future of music photography in the next five years, Catalano said, "Music photography and videography will continue to grow into a huge industry. I can only imagine it continuing to get better. As technology continues to advance, so does the quality of the work. Faster camera bodies, faster lenses, better lighting, and better sound quality. I see that trend continuing, and I plan on being a part of it." To learn more about Michael Catalano Photography, check out his "I've been doing photography for what feels like my entire life, as an enthusiast," Catalano said. "A couple of years ago, a good friend of mine, Lou, told me about a new project he was working on, a band project, All The Blink Things. 