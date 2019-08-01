Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBecky Buller up for 2019 IBMA 'Fiddle Player Of The Year' Award

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     20 mins ago in Music
Raleigh - Becky Buller has a major reason to be proud. She has been nominated for the 2019 IBMA Award for "Fiddle Player of the Year."
In 2016, Buller made bluegrass history winning "Female Vocalist of the Year" and "Fiddle Player of the Year" respectively. She is signed to the record label Dark Shadow Recording.
Last year, as Digital Journal reported, Buller was a big winner at the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Awards. She was recognized for "Gospel Recorded Performance of the Year," and she was also part of the "First Ladies of Bluegrass," which won for "Recorded Event of the Year" for "Swept Away." In addition, her banjo player, Ned Luberecki was named 2018 IBMA "Banjo Player of the Year."
This year's IBMA ceremony will also take place in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Crêpe Paper Heart by Becky Buller is available on Spotify and on iTunes.
To learn more about bluegrass star Becky Buller, check out her official website.
Read More: Becky Buller chatted with Digital Journal last summer back in August of 2018.
More about becky buller, fiddle player, ibma, bluegrass
 
Latest News
Top News
Adam Lambert and Queen to perform shows at Madison Square Garden
Jordan Princess Haya receives brother's backing on Twitter
Veteran music star Gary Morris condenses 'The Mueller Report' Special
Drug lab raids in Myanmar's meth capital met with artillery fire
Meet Kerry Neal-Shaw: Events Director of Tavern on The Green Special
Nuclear fusion — The better alternative to energy production
Teen fugitives 'unlikely' to survive in Canadian wilderness
Venezuela's power struggle drags on
Microsoft helps to develop the ‘high-tech’ hospital of the future
Fresh migrant stand-off with Italy's Salvini