In 2016, Buller made bluegrass history winning "Female Vocalist of the Year" and "Fiddle Player of the Year" respectively. She is signed to the record label Dark Shadow Recording.
Last year, as Digital Journal reported, Buller was a big winner at the International Bluegrass Music Association
(IBMA) Awards. She was recognized for "Gospel Recorded Performance of the Year," and she was also part of the "First Ladies of Bluegrass," which won for "Recorded Event of the Year" for "Swept Away." In addition, her banjo player, Ned Luberecki was named 2018 IBMA "Banjo Player of the Year."
This year's IBMA ceremony will also take place in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Crêpe Paper Heart
by Becky Buller is available on Spotify
and on iTunes
.
To learn more about bluegrass star Becky Buller
, check out her official website
.
Read More
: Becky Buller chatted with Digital Journa
l last summer back in August of 2018.