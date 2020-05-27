Beatsource brings streaming integration to Pioneer DJ rekordbox

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Beatsource, the definitive force in music, is sharing their technology with music company Pioneer DJ rekordbox for the first time today. This move will bring a new era in DJ technology. Beatsource LINK will provide DJs with unprecedented access to a library of millions of hits from multiple genres of music, allowing professional and amateur DJs to stream music directly into their DJ software, more easily and seamlessly than ever before. This includes instant access to all the hit singles from such top music genres as hip-hop, pop, R&B/soul, Latin music, electronic dance music, and reggae and dancehall. In addition, Beatsource LINK's "Offline Performance Mode" feature will include the ability to store up to one hundred songs in a locker that can be accessed without any Internet connection. This will allow DJs to create and manage their own personal playlists on the Beatsource website. This distinct "Offline Performance Mode" reduces the need for DJs to download music and it is a reliable streaming solution for DJs and electronic producers. Beatsource LINK is headed up by president Brian Wong (also known as DJ Quickie), as well as Chief Content Officer Edwin Paredes (DJ Phenom), and affiliated with Beatport, run by CEO Robb McDaniels. It is launching with Pioneer DJ rekordbox 6.0.1. To learn more about Beatsource LINK, check out their British DJ MistaJam Warren Simmens Read More: Earlier this month, DJ White Shadow Jessica Czarnecki Professional and novice DJs can now utilize Beatsource LINK technology, in an effort to instantly access millions of hit songs with a 30-day free trial. This will help all open-format (hip-hop, etc.), and multi-genre DJs in the industry.This move will bring a new era in DJ technology. Beatsource LINK will provide DJs with unprecedented access to a library of millions of hits from multiple genres of music, allowing professional and amateur DJs to stream music directly into their DJ software, more easily and seamlessly than ever before. This includes instant access to all the hit singles from such top music genres as hip-hop, pop, R&B/soul, Latin music, electronic dance music, and reggae and dancehall.In addition, Beatsource LINK's "Offline Performance Mode" feature will include the ability to store up to one hundred songs in a locker that can be accessed without any Internet connection. This will allow DJs to create and manage their own personal playlists on the Beatsource website. This distinct "Offline Performance Mode" reduces the need for DJs to download music and it is a reliable streaming solution for DJs and electronic producers.Beatsource LINK is headed up by president Brian Wong (also known as DJ Quickie), as well as Chief Content Officer Edwin Paredes (DJ Phenom), and affiliated with Beatport, run by CEO Robb McDaniels. It is launching with Pioneer DJ rekordbox 6.0.1.To learn more about Beatsource LINK, check out their official website : Earlier this month, MistaJam and DJ White Shadow chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about Beatsource LINK technology. More about Beatsource, rekordbox, Djs Beatsource rekordbox Djs