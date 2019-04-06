Email
article imageBeatles tribute Strawberry Fields to play New York's City Winery

By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Music
New York - Beatles tribute act Strawberry Fields will be performing two shows at City Winery in New York City on April 2 and on May 12.
Strawberry Fields will perform in full costume at City Winery, which is located on 155 Varick Street in Manhattan. This band includes former members of the hit Broadway musical, Beatlemania. They will be hosting their "Beatles Brunch," which they were known for at the defunct venue, B.B. King Blues Club. Their show is appropriate for all ages, especially fans of The Beatles.
Their admission price will include brunch meal with coffee, tea, soda, and juice, as well as such alcoholic drinks as Bottomless Mimosas and Bloody Marys.
In Strawberry Fields, Tony Garofalo is John Lennon, Billy Ray portrays Paul McCartney, John Korba plays George Harrison, as well as Michael Bellusci as Ringo Starr.
To learn more about these shows at City Winery in New York City, check out the venue's official website.
For more information on the Beatles tribute Strawberry Fields, visit their official website.
More about Beatles, Tribute, Strawberry Fields, city winery, New york
 
