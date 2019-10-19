Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music Stephen "Ste" McNally from the British pop trio BBMak chatted with Digital Journal about their new album "Powerstation" and he opened up about being an artist in the digital age. McNally listed "No One Like You" and the title track as his two personal favorite songs on Powerstation. "I like the song 'Powerstation' in the end, but I am really proud of all of them," he admitted. Digital age of music On being an artist in this digital age, McNally acknowledged that the music business has undergone a major shift. "Everything is digital, downloadable and streaming," he said. "Back in the day, you had to go to a store to buy a CD." "These days, it is so cool that you can connect with your fans instantly, especially since they are the ones supporting the band. It is great to interact with fans. Years ago, it was harder. You had to travel the world to see the people that are buying your albums. These days, you can be at the end of the keyboard and get in touch with fans and supporters," he added. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, McNally said, "Middle Age." "There is no rock and roll lifestyle for me. I'm a Liverpool lad. My kids have school in the morning, making packed lunches for breakfast and driving them to school," he said. "Also, I do a lot of writing and kickboxing. I am loving my life. I am proud of my kids and they are proud of me since I'm doing music again." For the fans, he said, "It has been a while since our last album. I hope the fans love the new album and I hope it was worth the wait for them. We wanted to get it right for them and we wanted it to be relevant and still sound like BBMak. I think we did what we set out to do. Thank you for all of the support. It's great to be back, and we can't wait to get back on the road." Powerstation is available on To learn more about BBMak and their latest studio offering, Powerstation, check out their On their new album, McNally said, "It was a lot of hard work. We wanted to make the best album possible and something that sounded relevant and something that sounded like BBMak."McNally listed "No One Like You" and the title track as his two personal favorite songs on Powerstation. "I like the song 'Powerstation' in the end, but I am really proud of all of them," he admitted.On being an artist in this digital age, McNally acknowledged that the music business has undergone a major shift. "Everything is digital, downloadable and streaming," he said. "Back in the day, you had to go to a store to buy a CD.""These days, it is so cool that you can connect with your fans instantly, especially since they are the ones supporting the band. It is great to interact with fans. Years ago, it was harder. You had to travel the world to see the people that are buying your albums. These days, you can be at the end of the keyboard and get in touch with fans and supporters," he added.Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, McNally said, "Middle Age." "There is no rock and roll lifestyle for me. I'm a Liverpool lad. My kids have school in the morning, making packed lunches for breakfast and driving them to school," he said. "Also, I do a lot of writing and kickboxing. I am loving my life. I am proud of my kids and they are proud of me since I'm doing music again."For the fans, he said, "It has been a while since our last album. I hope the fans love the new album and I hope it was worth the wait for them. We wanted to get it right for them and we wanted it to be relevant and still sound like BBMak. I think we did what we set out to do. Thank you for all of the support. It's great to be back, and we can't wait to get back on the road."Powerstation is available on Apple Music . It earned a favorable review from Digital Journal To learn more about BBMak and their latest studio offering, Powerstation, check out their official homepage More about BBMak, Album, Powerstation, Pop, Trio BBMak Album Powerstation Pop Trio British Fans