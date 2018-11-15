Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - Stephen "Ste" McNally of the acclaimed pop group BBMak chatted with Digital Journal about their U.S. shows, musical inspirations, and he revealed his dream female duet choice and his favorite BBMak song to perform live. On performing at Gramercy Theatre in New York City, McNally said, "It feels awesome to be back in America. It has been 15 years since we played in the United States. It feels awesome to see so many people coming out to support us now that we are back." He revealed that he is looking forward to playing in Chicago tonight, and on Monday, November 19, they will be performing at The Belasco Theater in California. "I get to see my brother in Chicago. He lives in Southern Illinois, and I get to hang out with him," McNally said. Regarding his musical inspirations, McNally said, "I have always loved songwriting, and I love old school songwriting such as The Beatles and Bob Dylan. I also love Dave Grohl's writing." From the BBMak catalog, McNally listed their signature tune "Back Here" as his personal favorite to sing live. "I love songs that people can sing along to and 'Back Here' was our biggest hit," he said. McNally shared that he would love to someday work with Beyonce as his dream female collaboration choices in music. "We worked with Beyonce back in the day, supporting Destiny's Child, and she is one of the nicest people that we've ever met," he said. On the impact of technology on the music business, McNally said, "Technology makes it easier for people to get their music, so music is more accessible these days. Back in the day, there was no social media, so now technology makes you feel like you are in somebody's living room 24 hours a day." McNally defined the word success as "contentment." "It means happiness to me, and enjoying life. I am happy that I am back with my brothers, BBMak," he said. For their fans, McNally said, "Thank you so much for coming out and supporting us. It feels great to be back, and we are here to stay." To learn more about BBMak and their music, check out their Read More: Digital Journal reviewed BBMak's show at Aside from McNally, BBMak is comprised of Mark Barry and Christian Burns On performing at Gramercy Theatre in New York City, McNally said, "It feels awesome to be back in America. It has been 15 years since we played in the United States. It feels awesome to see so many people coming out to support us now that we are back."He revealed that he is looking forward to playing in Chicago tonight, and on Monday, November 19, they will be performing at The Belasco Theater in California. "I get to see my brother in Chicago. He lives in Southern Illinois, and I get to hang out with him," McNally said.Regarding his musical inspirations, McNally said, "I have always loved songwriting, and I love old school songwriting such as The Beatles and Bob Dylan. I also love Dave Grohl's writing."From the BBMak catalog, McNally listed their signature tune "Back Here" as his personal favorite to sing live. "I love songs that people can sing along to and 'Back Here' was our biggest hit," he said.McNally shared that he would love to someday work with Beyonce as his dream female collaboration choices in music. "We worked with Beyonce back in the day, supporting Destiny's Child, and she is one of the nicest people that we've ever met," he said.On the impact of technology on the music business, McNally said, "Technology makes it easier for people to get their music, so music is more accessible these days. Back in the day, there was no social media, so now technology makes you feel like you are in somebody's living room 24 hours a day."McNally defined the word success as "contentment." "It means happiness to me, and enjoying life. I am happy that I am back with my brothers, BBMak," he said.For their fans, McNally said, "Thank you so much for coming out and supporting us. It feels great to be back, and we are here to stay."To learn more about BBMak and their music, check out their official Facebook page : Digital Journal reviewed BBMak's show at Gramercy Theatre in New York City. More about BBMak, Stephen McNally, Beyonce, Mark Barry, Christian Burns BBMak Stephen McNally Beyonce Mark Barry Christian Burns