Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Electronic producer and DJ Basstian chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new track "Break It Down" with Adrian Fyrla. Basttian opened up about collaborating with Regarding his music, songwriting, and production inspirations, he said, "Pretty much everything that I see and all the emotions that I feel daily inspires me. In my opinion, for creativity to arise, your head needs to be clear, which is why I’ve been practicing meditation and mindfulness lately, and it’s been giving me a crazy amount of inspiration." On being an electronic artist in the digital age, he exclaimed, "It feels truly amazing." "It's kind of like whether the glass is half full or half empty sort of situation. I’ve seen many people complain that the competition is too high in the music industry right now. It is true because there are more music producers now than ever," he said. "At the same time, the chances of getting discovered are also much higher than ever because of social media. I, myself, feel so blessed to be an electronic artist in this digital age. These days, all you need is a computer/laptop and a burning desire backed by absolute faith that you have whatever it takes to be the best," he said." For young and aspiring artists, he said, "Hard work, consistency, and faith is the key. Most of you have probably heard about the rapper Russ. He used to be my Facebook friend back in 2015 before he got famous. It's surreal what he has achieved from literally nothing." "If Russ can achieve, what he's achieved so far, there's no reason why you and I can't. Also, I would highly recommend you guys listen to Russ's audiobook It's all in your head. It doesn't matter if you want to be a successful musician, entrepreneur, painter, or whatever. If you're someone that is trying to achieve something in your life, go listen to it now. If you can apply what he says in the book, you can be anyone and have anything you want," he explained. He listed Olivia Rodrigo and Karra as his dream female collaboration choices in the music business. On his definition of the word success, Basstian said, "For me, throughout my life, the meaning of success has changed drastically. When I was a kid, I thought success was all about being filthy rich." "As time passed, I realized that success, for me, has got a lot to do with being able to do what I love and being with my loved ones. Still, I can't clearly define what success means for me. I guess I'm on a journey of finding out what it means to me," he added. He concluded about the track, "'Break It Down' is one of my best releases so far. A perfect combination of heavy hip-hop vocals, powerful leads, and groovy bassline. If you haven’t listened to it yet, check it out and let me know what you think about it." "Break It Down" Is available on To learn more about Basstian, follow him on He shared that "Break It Down" came about in a completely random fashion. "A few weeks before the release of 'Dancing In The Night,' my first collaboration with Adrian, one day, when I was working on another track, I came up with the melody of 'Break It Down.' It was supposed to be the drop melody for another track. But it didn’t fit well with that track. So I started a new project using that melody and came up with a drop idea. I sent the idea to Adrian, and he fell in love with it as soon as he heard it, and we decided to work together on it," he said.Basttian opened up about collaborating with Adrian Fyrla on "Break It Down." "It was nothing short of an amazing experience. Adrian is one of the most humble and talented producers I've worked with. I’m looking forward to working on more music and performing at festivals with him in the future," he said.Regarding his music, songwriting, and production inspirations, he said, "Pretty much everything that I see and all the emotions that I feel daily inspires me. In my opinion, for creativity to arise, your head needs to be clear, which is why I’ve been practicing meditation and mindfulness lately, and it’s been giving me a crazy amount of inspiration."On being an electronic artist in the digital age, he exclaimed, "It feels truly amazing." "It's kind of like whether the glass is half full or half empty sort of situation. I’ve seen many people complain that the competition is too high in the music industry right now. It is true because there are more music producers now than ever," he said."At the same time, the chances of getting discovered are also much higher than ever because of social media. I, myself, feel so blessed to be an electronic artist in this digital age. These days, all you need is a computer/laptop and a burning desire backed by absolute faith that you have whatever it takes to be the best," he said."For young and aspiring artists, he said, "Hard work, consistency, and faith is the key. Most of you have probably heard about the rapper Russ. He used to be my Facebook friend back in 2015 before he got famous. It's surreal what he has achieved from literally nothing.""If Russ can achieve, what he's achieved so far, there's no reason why you and I can't. Also, I would highly recommend you guys listen to Russ's audiobook It's all in your head. It doesn't matter if you want to be a successful musician, entrepreneur, painter, orwhatever. If you're someone that is trying to achieve something in your life, go listen to it now. If you can apply what he says in the book, you can be anyone and have anything you want," he explained.He listed Olivia Rodrigo and Karra as his dream female collaboration choices in the music business.On his definition of the word success, Basstian said, "For me, throughout my life, the meaning of success has changed drastically. When I was a kid, I thought success was all about being filthy rich.""As time passed, I realized that success, for me, has got a lot to do with being able to do what I love and being with my loved ones. Still, I can't clearly define what success means for me. I guess I'm on a journey of finding out what it means to me," he added.He concluded about the track, "'Break It Down' is one of my best releases so far. A perfect combination of heavy hip-hop vocals, powerful leads, and groovy bassline. If you haven’t listened to it yet, check it out and let me know what you think about it.""Break It Down" Is available on Spotify To learn more about Basstian, follow him on Instagram More about Basstian, Adrian Fyrla, break it down Basstian Adrian Fyrla break it down