Bass music artist SNAILS chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new "SLIME TIME" EP, which was released on March 10. On the new EP, he said, "It came with the time off of 2020 due to the pandemic. I started reworking a lot my sound and got into deep sound design sessions that become what SLIME TIME is now. Lots of weird sounds put together and make SNAILS 2.0 alive, haha." Regarding his inspirations for his music and production style, he said, "My family, happiness, food, my girlfriend, and everything that involves being happy makes me do the best music I've ever done! It goes also further to a point when I found a crazy chain that creates crazy sounds and I already know it's going to be a good one." He acknowledged that he has been staying busy during the pandemic. "I would say that this EP is the beginning of the result of what last year's work has been, I don't think I've ever worked on so much music since I started touring and this is the best, I've ever felt because of it," he said. On his plans for the future, SNAILS said, "Keep on working and making sure everybody knows what I've been up to. Can't wait to share it and for you guys to see all of it." The EP is available on digital service providers by clicking here. "I would love to say thank you for supporting me since day one and always bringing the best out of SNAILS. They're the ones I owe this EP to and I hope they have the 'bass face' while listening to the EP," he said. "I want to say that I'm so excited for them to hear the progress I made during the last year to bring the SNAILS project to the next level," he concluded.