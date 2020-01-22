Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBarry Manilow to release new studio album 'Night Songs II'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Veteran singer-songwriter Barry Manilow will be releasing his upcoming studio album "Night Songs II" on February 14, 2020.
The iconic pop crooner released Night Songs back in 2014, and that album earned him a Grammy nomination for "Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album." This new collection will be the sequel to that, and it will include 12 songs and a bonus track.
Night Songs II will be available on Valentine's Day and his fans and listeners can pre-order the CD via his official website; moreover, it will consist of a CD, as a two-LP set, as well as a collector's edition box set that also includes the original Night Songs album.
Manilow remarked in a press statement that this new album will be filled with "great, great songwriting" by some of the most talented songwriters ever to put pen to paper."
"As the art of writing melodies and emotional lyrics begins to disappear, songs like these mean more to me than they ever have," he explained. He noted that this CD will be quite "intimate," where it will be only him singing and playing the piano as if he was performing in one's living room.
Manilow has over 50 show dates booked in Las Vegas for 2020 as part of his residency at the International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas, where his first show kicks off on February 13.
To learn more about acclaimed singer-songwriter Barry Manilow and his tour dates, check out his official website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos praised Barry Manilow for putting on the "best Broadway concert of 2019."
More about barry manilow, Studio, Album, night songs ii
 
Latest News
Top News
Adam Lambert launches the 'Feel Something' Foundation
Top banker arrested in Malawi election bribery case
On the menu at China virus market: rats and live wolf pups
Australians warned the wet weather brings out funnel-web spiders
Chatting with James Gibson: General Manager of Energy Standard Special
UN experts urge probe into alleged Saudi hacking of Bezos phone
Greece elects first woman president
He shoots, he scores! Putin's hockey passion shapes Russian elite
US airstrikes in Afghanistan kill rebel Mullah plus 15 civilians
Christopher Convery talks 'Brahms: The Boy 2,' Katie Holmes, fans Special