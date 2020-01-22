By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Veteran singer-songwriter Barry Manilow will be releasing his upcoming studio album "Night Songs II" on February 14, 2020. Night Songs II will be available on Valentine's Day and his fans and listeners can pre-order the CD via his Manilow remarked in a press statement that this new album will be filled with "great, great songwriting" by some of the most talented songwriters ever to put pen to paper." "As the art of writing melodies and emotional lyrics begins to disappear, songs like these mean more to me than they ever have," he explained. He noted that this CD will be quite "intimate," where it will be only him singing and playing the piano as if he was performing in one's living room. Manilow has over 50 show dates booked in Las Vegas for 2020 as part of his residency at the International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas, where his first show kicks off on February 13. To learn more about acclaimed singer-songwriter Barry Manilow and his tour dates, check out his Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos praised The iconic pop crooner released Night Songs back in 2014, and that album earned him a Grammy nomination for "Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album." This new collection will be the sequel to that, and it will include 12 songs and a bonus track.Night Songs II will be available on Valentine's Day and his fans and listeners can pre-order the CD via his official website ; moreover, it will consist of a CD, as a two-LP set, as well as a collector's edition box set that also includes the original Night Songs album.Manilow remarked in a press statement that this new album will be filled with "great, great songwriting" by some of the most talented songwriters ever to put pen to paper.""As the art of writing melodies and emotional lyrics begins to disappear, songs like these mean more to me than they ever have," he explained. He noted that this CD will be quite "intimate," where it will be only him singing and playing the piano as if he was performing in one's living room.Manilow has over 50 show dates booked in Las Vegas for 2020 as part of his residency at the International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas, where his first show kicks off on February 13.To learn more about acclaimed singer-songwriter Barry Manilow and his tour dates, check out his official website : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos praised Barry Manilow for putting on the "best Broadway concert of 2019." More about barry manilow, Studio, Album, night songs ii barry manilow Studio Album night songs ii