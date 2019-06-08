Email
article imageBarbra Streisand to headline Madison Square Garden this summer


By Markos Papadatos     56 mins ago in Music
New York - On August 3, global music star Barbra Streisand will be headlining the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden.
This will mark her first time performing at The Garden in 13 years. Streisand exclaimed in a press statement that "there are no fans like New York fans," and she added that she cannot wait to return to the iconic venue to perform some of her classic hits, new material and anything else that she finds in between.
On May 4, 2017, this journalist reviewed the veteran songstress at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Long Island.
Streisand holds the distinction of being the sole recording artist to have No. 1 albums in each of the last six consecutive decades. In her illustrious career in the music business, she recorded 52 gold, 31 platinum and 13 multi-platinum albums, which makes her one of the best-selling artists of all time.
Aside from being a singer, Streisand is also an actress, director, composer, producer, author, and activist. Her mantel holds an Oscar, Tony, Emmy, Grammy, Golden Globe, a Peabody, as well as the National Medal of Arts, among countless other accolades.
Streisand is also a Kennedy Center Honoree and in 2015, U.S. President Barack Obama presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the highest civilian honor in America.
To learn more about Barbra Streisand and her music, check out her official website.
More about Barbra Streisand, Madison square garden, New york
 
