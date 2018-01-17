Special By By Markos Papadatos 12 hours ago in Music Singers and bands from various genres of music took some time from their schedule to pay tribute to the late Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries. Edvin Ortega, the founder of the boy band Larger Than Life, remarked, "Dolores was one of the most influential vocalists of the '90s music scene. Her vocals and style will stand the test of time. A true pioneer of the '90s." Country singer Canaan Smith recalled, "I got The Cranberries cassette tape in my Christmas stocking when I was 12. Incredible, timeless and cool. The drum work on 'Dreams' is the best. R.I.P. Dolores." Hillary Epstein, the front-woman of Fleetwood Macked said, "Dolores O'Riordan broke ground staying true to her traditional Irish sound in the rock context. She paved the way for many female rocks artists in the '90s to unapologetically move forward with their own unique, unconventionally beautiful sounds. As a vocalist, this is something I personally deeply appreciated. She will be sorely missed." "I was so sad to hear of the passing of Dolores," said country songstress Lauren Davidson. "She was such an icon for women in music, and helped shape the music of the '90s, which I think musically is such an iconic decade. She passed way too soon but her music will 'linger' on forever." "Dolores had one of those voices that was just so distinct and special. She will be missed," said Phil Smith, the front-man of The 90's Band, a group that performs "Zombie" by The Cranberries regularly in their sets for 90's Nights. George Birge of the country duo Waterloo Revival said, "Dolores had such a captivating voice, that became an iconic sound of the decade. We're hoping she found peace and know she will be dearly missed." Latin pop singer-songwriter Toly Rod said, "Dolores was an amazing artist. She very different with an unique sound. Even decades later people will still jam to her songs. It's so sad to know that she passed away, but she is definitely leaving a big legacy behind. Her voice and work will always be remembered." Long Island singer Lisa Polizzi said, "Her Celtic voice was unique and enchanting with captivating rock sound too along with the powerful songs she sang, meaningful lyrics and subject matter. She has earned her place and will be known as one of the best female rockers and vocalists in history." Country singer Gwen Sebastian said, "Dolores could move you with one note. She had such an unmistakable, beautiful voice." Mike DelGuidice, the front-man of Big Shot, said, "The song 'Linger,' and her voice on it! 'I'm such a fool for you' is such a classic line. A unique, iconic voice from an amazing decade of music!" Bluegrass queen Dale Ann Bradley remarked, "Dolores was a natural and her vocals showed the similarities between genres as she captured the meaning of the lyrics and melody and sang it as if she was going through it herself. I even hear bluegrass tones in her voice." "Dolores had such an easy-to-listen-to voice that was filled with texture and great tone. Most importantly, she set an example for singers that there is space for a unique quieter voice that can effortlessly fill a song in their own way," said country songstress Elizabeth Lyons.Edvin Ortega, the founder of the boy band Larger Than Life, remarked, "Dolores was one of the most influential vocalists of the '90s music scene. Her vocals and style will stand the test of time. A true pioneer of the '90s."Country singer Canaan Smith recalled, "I got The Cranberries cassette tape in my Christmas stocking when I was 12. Incredible, timeless and cool. The drum work on 'Dreams' is the best. R.I.P. Dolores."Hillary Epstein, the front-woman of Fleetwood Macked said, "Dolores O'Riordan broke ground staying true to her traditional Irish sound in the rock context. She paved the way for many female rocks artists in the '90s to unapologetically move forward with their own unique, unconventionally beautiful sounds. As a vocalist, this is something I personally deeply appreciated. She will be sorely missed.""I was so sad to hear of the passing of Dolores," said country songstress Lauren Davidson. "She was such an icon for women in music, and helped shape the music of the '90s, which I think musically is such an iconic decade. She passed way too soon but her music will 'linger' on forever.""Dolores had one of those voices that was just so distinct and special. She will be missed," said Phil Smith, the front-man of The 90's Band, a group that performs "Zombie" by The Cranberries regularly in their sets for 90's Nights.George Birge of the country duo Waterloo Revival said, "Dolores had such a captivating voice, that became an iconic sound of the decade. We're hoping she found peace and know she will be dearly missed."Latin pop singer-songwriter Toly Rod said, "Dolores was an amazing artist. She very different with an unique sound. Even decades later people will still jam to her songs. It's so sad to know that she passed away, but she is definitely leaving a big legacy behind. Her voice and work will always be remembered."Long Island singer Lisa Polizzi said, "Her Celtic voice was unique and enchanting with captivating rock sound too along with the powerful songs she sang, meaningful lyrics and subject matter. She has earned her place and will be known as one of the best female rockers and vocalists in history."Country singer Gwen Sebastian said, "Dolores could move you with one note. She had such an unmistakable, beautiful voice."Mike DelGuidice, the front-man of Big Shot, said, "The song 'Linger,' and her voice on it! 'I'm such a fool for you' is such a classic line. A unique, iconic voice from an amazing decade of music!"Bluegrass queen Dale Ann Bradley remarked, "Dolores was a natural and her vocals showed the similarities between genres as she captured the meaning of the lyrics and melody and sang it as if she was going through it herself. I even hear bluegrass tones in her voice." More about Dolores O'Riordan, The Cranberries, Singers, Bands, Rock Dolores O Riordan The Cranberries Singers Bands Rock