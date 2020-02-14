Special By By Markos Papadatos 24 mins ago in Music Alternative pop duo Bahari chatted with Digital Journal about their tour with Elohim, as well as their dream collaboration partners and they opened up about the digital age. Following the Elohim tour, Bahari will be putting out new music. "If we are lucky enough, we will keep touring," they said. Over the years, they have toured with such artists as Birdy and Selena Gomez. "That was incredible. We learned so much," they said, prior to noting that they would love to someday tour with Lana Del Rey and Lorde. Their song "Savage" was certified gold and it accumulated over 100 million streams. "That was really unexpected since we had just gone independent," they said. "We are so excited that people reacted to it like that. We are looking forward to performing 'Savage' on tour. We wanted to empower ourselves with this song. We are very happy with it." Regarding their songwriting inspirations and process, they said, "We like to write songs together and then we bring them to the studio. We are together all the time and we write a lot. That's how we write the best." On being artists in the digital age, they said, "It's very different. There are a lot of benefits to it and if you can ignore the negative aspects of it, and look at how it can connect you to so many people and empower your music, it can help you a lot. We have met a lot of our fans through Instagram and that wouldn't have been possible without the digital age." They listed DaniLeigh and Burna Boy as their dream collaboration choices in music to someday record a song with. "We love Burna Boy, he's a phenomenal artist and it would be amazing to do a song with him," they said. Bahari defined the word success as "being able to do music for the rest of our lives together." "Thank you for all the support and for giving us the time," they told their fans. "We are grateful to the fans." To learn more about Bahari, their music and tour dates, check out their official Bahari is Elohim's special musical guests on the "Group Therapy Tour," which will kick off at Elsewhere in Brooklyn, New York on February 21, and it will be followed by a show at MilkBoy Arthouse in College Park, Maryland. "We are so excited," they said. "We have been friends with her for a really long time, so to work together and tour together will be an awesome experience."Following the Elohim tour, Bahari will be putting out new music. "If we are lucky enough, we will keep touring," they said.Over the years, they have toured with such artists as Birdy and Selena Gomez. "That was incredible. We learned so much," they said, prior to noting that they would love to someday tour with Lana Del Rey and Lorde.Their song "Savage" was certified gold and it accumulated over 100 million streams. "That was really unexpected since we had just gone independent," they said. "We are so excited that people reacted to it like that. We are looking forward to performing 'Savage' on tour. We wanted to empower ourselves with this song. We are very happy with it."Regarding their songwriting inspirations and process, they said, "We like to write songs together and then we bring them to the studio. We are together all the time and we write a lot. That's how we write the best."On being artists in the digital age, they said, "It's very different. There are a lot of benefits to it and if you can ignore the negative aspects of it, and look at how it can connect you to so many people and empower your music, it can help you a lot. We have met a lot of our fans through Instagram and that wouldn't have been possible without the digital age."They listed DaniLeigh and Burna Boy as their dream collaboration choices in music to someday record a song with. "We love Burna Boy, he's a phenomenal artist and it would be amazing to do a song with him," they said.Bahari defined the word success as "being able to do music for the rest of our lives together.""Thank you for all the support and for giving us the time," they told their fans. "We are grateful to the fans."To learn more about Bahari, their music and tour dates, check out their official Facebook page and their website More about Bahari, Alternative, Pop, Tour, elohim Bahari Alternative Pop Tour elohim