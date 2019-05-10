Email
article imageBackstreet Boys' Howie D to release breakthrough family album

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Howie D of the multi-platinum-selling pop group Backstreet Boys will be releasing his breakthrough family album, "Which One Am I?" on July 12.
This marks Howie D's debut family project, and it will be comprised of musical reflections of his childhood, where he overcomes his insecurities, in an effort to discover his true self. Grammy-nominated producer Tor Hyams collaborated with Howie D as his producer.
Howie D revealed that these songs are about a child who conquers a myriad of his own fears and learns to accept himself for the distinct individual that he really is.
The album's lead single "No Hablo Español" premiered on People Magazine, and it's a tune that taps into his mixed ethnic background. The song expresses the dilemma of being a thoroughly American-raised child that is a part of a minority community.
Most impressive about this music video is that it is a true family affair. His 10-year-old son, James, portrays a younger version of him. Howie appears in the video as the guitar player, and his mom, Paula, plays her own mother, the "abuelita" in the song.
His goal with this musical effort is to serve as a reminder for people that no matter what they are going through, they can emerge victorious. Howie wants his young listeners to come away knowing that everything that happens teaches you how to grow into the person that you were meant to be.
Which One Am I? is available for pre-order on iTunes and on Spotify.
To learn more about Howie D and his new solo music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
