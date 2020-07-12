Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Adrian Kübler from the Swiss pop group Baba Shrimps chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about their new single "By the Window." He revealed that they will be producing a music video for this song later this summer. "With COVID-19, we can't do normal concerts, but we will do concerts at the lake, in the mountains and special shows. We will make a video clip from those shows," he said. Last summer, Baba Shrimps released their smash single " "'Souvenir' was a really great experience," he recalled. "It was our first time to work with the athletes Sandi Morris and Noah Lyles. They are both so talented. Sandi has a great voice and Noah has a great spirit and power. It was really inspiring to work with both of them," he said. On being an artist in the digital age, Kübler noted that it brings a lot more opportunities. "I think streaming is a good thing," he admitted. "Technically, anybody can listen to our songs online, but it is important to meet people offline and do concerts. We need both: online and offline." Kübler shared that the inspiration for their band name Baba Shrimps came from the film Forrest Gump, though they spell it differently. "We were big fans of the movie and the soundtrack, so we called our band Baba Shrimps," he said. He defined the word success as "having time to do something that inspires you and makes you happy." "By the Window" is available on To learn more about Baba Shrimps and their new single "By the Window," check out their Aside from Kübler on lead vocals and guitar, Baba Shrimps is made up of Moritz Vontobel on the drums and vocals, as well as Luca Burkhalter on the keyboards and vocals. They are excited about the release of "By the Window." "It has been really good so far. We've had good airplay in Switzerland so far," Kübler said. "We just released it this Friday. Radio stations seem to like this song."He revealed that they will be producing a music video for this song later this summer. "With COVID-19, we can't do normal concerts, but we will do concerts at the lake, in the mountains and special shows. We will make a video clip from those shows," he said.Last summer, Baba Shrimps released their smash single " Souvenir " with Sandi Morris and Noah Lyles. They also performed it live at Stadium Letzigrund for Weltklasse Zürich (as part of the 2019 IAAF Diamond League), and that performance earned a favorable review from Digital Journal "'Souvenir' was a really great experience," he recalled. "It was our first time to work with the athletes Sandi Morris and Noah Lyles. They are both so talented. Sandi has a great voice and Noah has a great spirit and power. It was really inspiring to work with both of them," he said.On being an artist in the digital age, Kübler noted that it brings a lot more opportunities. "I think streaming is a good thing," he admitted. "Technically, anybody can listen to our songs online, but it is important to meet people offline and do concerts. We need both: online and offline."Kübler shared that the inspiration for their band name Baba Shrimps came from the film Forrest Gump, though they spell it differently. "We were big fans of the movie and the soundtrack, so we called our band Baba Shrimps," he said.He defined the word success as "having time to do something that inspires you and makes you happy.""By the Window" is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and on Spotify . "It is our second single from our upcoming album, which will be released this autumn. It has a reggae vibe to it and it's a summer tune," he concluded.To learn more about Baba Shrimps and their new single "By the Window," check out their official website and their Facebook page More about baba shrimps, Pop, by the window, sandi morris, Noah Lyles More news from baba shrimps Pop by the window sandi morris Noah Lyles