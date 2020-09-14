Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Rising artist Awgust chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new single "Never," where he collaborates with Sofia Reyes, and being an artist in the digital age. The song "Never" paves the way for the arrival of August's debut EP, which will be released in the near future. "I am finishing that up now, which is exciting and terrifying at the same time," he admitted. "Writing this EP has been a form of therapy." On being an artist in the digital age, Awgust said, "It's a double edged-sword since it's a wonderful tool to connect and share things, and it's weird not doing live performances. Everybody is just rolling with the punches. It's funny because we are living in a very particular moment in history and in culture." For young and aspiring artists, he encouraged them to fall in love with what they are doing. "Every day, do something big or small that gets you closer to your dream. Then, you are on the right track," he said. He listed the late but great Amy Winehouse as the artist that he would love to someday do a dream collaboration with. "I would work with the ghost of Amy Winehouse or the hologram of Amy Winehouse," he said. Awgust defined the word success as "inner peace." "Never" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about Awgust and his new music, follow him on His breakthrouh single "Never" features Sofia Reyes, and it arrives with support from Tommy Mottola, NEON16, and Republic Records. "I broke up with my ex and I wrote a song about it," he said with a sweet laugh. "I didn't intend it to be a duet. There was no planning, Sofia hopped on the second verse and it was pretty cool. It was a song of closure to my ex."The song "Never" paves the way for the arrival of August's debut EP, which will be released in the near future. "I am finishing that up now, which is exciting and terrifying at the same time," he admitted. "Writing this EP has been a form of therapy."On being an artist in the digital age, Awgust said, "It's a double edged-sword since it's a wonderful tool to connect and share things, and it's weird not doing live performances. Everybody is just rolling with the punches. It's funny because we are living in a very particular moment in history and in culture."For young and aspiring artists, he encouraged them to fall in love with what they are doing. "Every day, do something big or small that gets you closer to your dream. Then, you are on the right track," he said.He listed the late but great Amy Winehouse as the artist that he would love to someday do a dream collaboration with. "I would work with the ghost of Amy Winehouse or the hologram of Amy Winehouse," he said.Awgust defined the word success as "inner peace.""Never" is available on digital service providers by clicking here . "This is a side of me that has only been visible to a small group of people that I am close with being out there on my own post-Midnight Red. The sounds and the lyrical content are a window to me as a human being," he explained.To learn more about Awgust and his new music, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter and check out his Facebook page More about Awgust, Single, Never, Sofia Reyes, Digital Age Awgust Single Never Sofia Reyes Digital Age