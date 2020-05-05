Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her new charity single "We Are Warriors," which aids Project HOPE's Coronavirus (COVID-19) relief efforts. "The reason I wanted to partner with them is since they are so involved with COVID-19, and they are able to do a lot. My foundation partnered with them and the proceeds of the song go towards that," she said. "The Avril Lavigne Foundation has grown the last 10 years, and we have been involved with many important causes. We are ever-changing and growing in real-time as the situations change. Right now, we are focused on COVID-19," she said. Regarding her inspiration to record "We Are Warriors," she said, "I was at the house and my tour got canceled. I wanted to show my appreciation and gratitude to the 'warriors' out there. I decided to take my song 'Warrior,' I re-recorded it and I made it plural. I changed the lyrics, and I released it. I dedicated it to all the frontline workers. I filmed a music video to remind the people what is going on in the world. I tried to do my part to encourage people and I hope that they stick together. I hope the song sends out a positive message." On being an artist in the digital age, Lavigne responded, "Under these circumstances, the digital age is working. I am using my social media in different ways than before. I'm doing live-streaming and that allows me to stay in touch with my fan-base. We are able to record at home and email the song from my house to my producer, who can edit it and make it all happen. We filmed a music video in my backyard and then we put it in a Dropbox and we sent it to video directors, so the digital world has allowed us to make all of this happen." Lavigne acknowledged that she sees a silver lining in this pandemic. "Personally, the pandemic has allowed me to slow down and reflect. It has given people opportunities to connect with their loved ones and family friends, and connect with themselves. It has given them time to think about what it is they want in their lives," she said. "Another silver lining is the break that the environment is getting," she added. 'Personally, I am doing good. I am at home, and I'm am doing my part. I am following protocol by staying in and if I need to go out, I wear a mask." For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, Lavigne said, "Stay true to yourself and know who you are. Follow your gut and make sure you are always having fun and that it feels right when it comes to music." Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Reflection and introspection." "At the moment, it's a time to reflect and I turn to music, Iike I always do and I always have. I try to be a positive influence and I want to send a positive message to people during this time because we all need to stick together and get through this together. It's a very introspective chapter," she explained. When asked about her dream male duet choices in music, she said, "I think it would be really fun to do a duet with a country artist. I would love to sing with Sam Hunt. I love him and I listen to him every day. I really do. When 5 o'clock rolls around, I listen to Sam Hunt." On the key to longevity in the music business, she said, "Staying true to yourself and finding new things to be inspired by. Be consistent with work and have a good work ethic. It's really about being consistent and persistent." For Lavigne, the word success means "feeling fulfilled." "Stay optimistic and I hope that my 'We Are Warriors' recording gives people hope and brings comfort to them during this time. Everybody needs to be patient, united and we need to stick together. I know it's not fun to say in and put life on pause but it's necessary for us to do this and to remember what is going on. We want to get things under control, especially for our frontline workers who are working tirelessly for us. We want to show our respect for them and for other people," she said.