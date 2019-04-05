By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Music On Friday, April 5, the team of the late electronic mega-star Avicii announced that there will be new music that will be released posthumously. Avicii had left behind a collection of tracks that were close to finished; moreover, they were accompanied by notes, e-mail messages and text messages pertaining to the music. The songwriters and musicians that Avicii was working with on this musical effort continued the process, in an effort to get the tunes as close to his vision as possible. Ever since he passed, Avicii's family decided to not keep his music locked away. They want to share his upcoming music with his fan-base from all over the globe as a way of commemorating him. His upcoming single, "SOS," is going to be released on April 10, 2019; moreover, the forthcoming studio album, entitled TIM, will be released on June 6, 2019. The net proceeds from this studio offering will go towards the Tim Bergling Foundation, which raises awareness on the prevention of mental illness and suicide. As Tim Bergling, better known by his stage name, Avicii , died tragically on April 20, 2018, of suicide. During the time of his death, the Swedish electronic superstar was close to completing a new album.Avicii had left behind a collection of tracks that were close to finished; moreover, they were accompanied by notes, e-mail messages and text messages pertaining to the music. The songwriters and musicians that Avicii was working with on this musical effort continued the process, in an effort to get the tunes as close to his vision as possible.Ever since he passed, Avicii's family decided to not keep his music locked away. They want to share his upcoming music with his fan-base from all over the globe as a way of commemorating him.His upcoming single, "SOS," is going to be released on April 10, 2019; moreover, the forthcoming studio album, entitled TIM, will be released on June 6, 2019.The net proceeds from this studio offering will go towards the Tim Bergling Foundation, which raises awareness on the prevention of mental illness and suicide.As Digital Journal reported Avicii posthumously ranked No. 15 in the DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll in 2018. More about avicii, Electronic, Music, Swedish avicii Electronic Music Swedish