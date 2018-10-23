Email
article imageAvicii posthumously honored by 2018 DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Swedish electronic music star Avicii was posthumously honored by the prestigious DJ Magazine in its Top 100 DJs poll in 2018.
Avicii's ranking moved up 13 spots from last year to No. 15 this year.
This past August, as Digital Journal reported, Avicii posthumously won the 2018 MTV Video Music Award (VMA) for "Best Dance Video" for "Lonely Together," his collaboration with British songstress Rita Ora.
Avicii (Tim Bergling) passed away tragically on April 20, 2018, in Oman from suicide using the glass of a broken wine bottle. He was 28 years old.
Ever since his death, some of electronic dance music's biggest stars have paid homage to Avicii including Alesso, EDX and Gareth Emery.
For more information on the legacy of Swedish DJ and producer Avicii, check out his official homepage.
