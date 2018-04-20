Avicii, electronic music superstar, dead at 28

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Muscat - World renowned Swedish electronic DJ, remixer and producer Avicii passed away on April 20, 2018, in Muscat, Oman. He was 28 years old. Throughout his respected career in electronic dance music (EDM), Avicii earned two Grammy nominations for "Best Dance Recording" for "Sunshine," his collaboration with David Guetta, and "Levels," respectively. He is best known for such global smash hits as "Wake Me Up," "Levels," "You Make Me" and "Hey Brother" (featuring the vocals of Dan Tyminski). Musicians from all over the world paid their respects to Avicii on social media. The "Queen of Pop" Madonna remarked in an Instagram post, ""So sad. So Tragic. Good Bye Dear Sweet Tim. Gone too Soon." Grammy-nominated pop star International DJ and producer Gareth Emery shared that he is genuinely heartbroken about Avicii. He was a massive fan, and he was inspired by his musical work, and complimented him for being a "nice person." He also noted that this was quite a tragedy since Avicii was only 28 years old, and had a whole life to make music for the world. Read More: This past August (of 2017), Born Tim Bergling, the news of Avicii's death was announced by his PR representative via a statement. The circumstances of his death have yet to be released. In the past, he had suffered from acute pancreatitis, and he had his appendix and gallbladder removed.Throughout his respected career in electronic dance music (EDM), Avicii earned two Grammy nominations for "Best Dance Recording" for "Sunshine," his collaboration with David Guetta, and "Levels," respectively. He is best known for such global smash hits as "Wake Me Up," "Levels," "You Make Me" and "Hey Brother" (featuring the vocals of Dan Tyminski).Musicians from all over the world paid their respects to Avicii on social media. The "Queen of Pop" Madonna remarked in an Instagram post, ""So sad. So Tragic. Good Bye Dear Sweet Tim. Gone too Soon."Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert expressed his sympathies for the Swedish musician. "You were a brilliant composer and a gentle spirit. Fond memories of creating music," Lambert tweeted, posting a clip of their music video for " Lay Me Down ," with veteran rock star Nile Rodgers.International DJ and producer Gareth Emery shared that he is genuinely heartbroken about Avicii. He was a massive fan, and he was inspired by his musical work, and complimented him for being a "nice person." He also noted that this was quite a tragedy since Avicii was only 28 years old, and had a whole life to make music for the world.: This past August (of 2017), Digital Journal reviewed Avicii's six-track EP AVĪCI. More about avicii, Electronic, Music, edm, DJ avicii Electronic Music edm DJ Madonna Producer