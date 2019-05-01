Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Pop star Ava Max, known for her global smash hit "Sweet but Psycho," chatted with Digital Journal about her latest radio single "So Am I," her dream male duet choices, and she spoke about the impact of technology on the music business. The songstress draws inspirations for her music from her own personal life experiences, as well as "all the amazing pop queens" that she listened to growing up. For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, she encouraged them to "keep doing it." "Keep grinding, keep working hard and don't have a plan B," she said. "If this is what you want, dive in both feet," she underscored. Digital transformation of the music business Regarding the impact of technology on the music business, especially with streaming services being so popular, Max said, "I think we can easily connect and hear so many more incredible artists than we ever have been able to before. It's insane." On her use of technology in her daily routine as a singer-songwriter, Max said, "I find inspiration all day using technology. I hate to say it but I'm a big fan of Instagram and stumble upon new music, the newest fashion trends and the art that inspires my songs." Max listed Post Malone and Bruno Mars as her dream male collaboration choices in the business. "I love Post Malone," she exclaimed. "I would be so honored to be able to do a collaboration one day. Oh, and Bruno Mars. They are both iconic." On her definition of the word success, Max said, "Success means being able to share my art and message with the world. Being able to use my platform to make people smile and dance." For her fans, she remarked about her new single, "Like the lyrics say, it's okay to be different, it's okay to be weird." "Be yourself," she exclaimed. "So Am I" is available on Ava Max releases 'So Am I' Atlantic Records Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Ava Max's " Regarding her newest single, " So Am I ," Max said, "We wanted an anthem for all the outcasts and misfits in the world and we wanted to embrace all cultures and everyone's differences."The songstress draws inspirations for her music from her own personal life experiences, as well as "all the amazing pop queens" that she listened to growing up.For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, she encouraged them to "keep doing it." "Keep grinding, keep working hard and don't have a plan B," she said. "If this is what you want, dive in both feet," she underscored.Regarding the impact of technology on the music business, especially with streaming services being so popular, Max said, "I think we can easily connect and hear so many more incredible artists than we ever have been able to before. It's insane."On her use of technology in her daily routine as a singer-songwriter, Max said, "I find inspiration all day using technology. I hate to say it but I'm a big fan of Instagram and stumble upon new music, the newest fashion trends and the art that inspires my songs."Max listed Post Malone and Bruno Mars as her dream male collaboration choices in the business. "I love Post Malone," she exclaimed. "I would be so honored to be able to do a collaboration one day. Oh, and Bruno Mars. They are both iconic."On her definition of the word success, Max said, "Success means being able to share my art and message with the world. Being able to use my platform to make people smile and dance."For her fans, she remarked about her new single, "Like the lyrics say, it's okay to be different, it's okay to be weird." "Be yourself," she exclaimed."So Am I" is available on iTunes and on Spotify : Digital Journal reviewed Ava Max's " Sweet but Psycho ." More about Ava Max, so am i, Sweet but Psycho, post malone Ava Max so am i Sweet but Psycho post malone