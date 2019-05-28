Email
Ava Max's 'Sweet but Psycho' enters Top 10 in Billboard Hot 100

By Markos Papadatos
Internationally recognized pop sensation Ava Max has a major reason to be proud. Her smash single "Sweet but Psycho" has entered the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
"Sweet but Psycho" moves up two spots from No. 12 to No. 10. The single has gone viral, accumulating over 650 million streams worldwide; moreover, it earned a glowing review from Digital Journal.
The song was produced by Grammy-nominated producer Cirkut, and it was co-penned with Madison Love. Aside from its success on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, it also sits at No. 3 at pop radio in the United States, as well as No. 4 on the Hot AC charts.
"Sweet but Psycho" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
For more information on global pop sensation Ava Max, check out her official website.
Read More: Ava Max chatted with Digital Journal about "So Am I," her dream male collaboration choices, and she opened up about the impact of technology on the music industry.
