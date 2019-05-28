Ava Max's 'Sweet but Psycho' enters Top 10 in Billboard Hot 100

Internationally recognized pop sensation Ava Max has a major reason to be proud. Her smash single "Sweet but Psycho" has entered the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
"Sweet but Psycho" moves up two spots from No. 12 to No. 10. The single has gone viral, accumulating over 650 million streams worldwide; moreover, it earned a glowing review from Digital Journal.
The song was produced by Grammy-nominated producer Cirkut, and it was co-penned with Madison Love. Aside from its success on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, it also sits at No. 3 at pop radio in the United States, as well as No. 4 on the Hot AC charts.
"Sweet but Psycho" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
