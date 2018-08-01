Email
article imageAutobiography of Jim Ed Brown's widow is in stores today

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Becky Brown, the widow of country legend James Ed Brown, has released her autobiography, "Going Our Way," via Clovercroft Publishing.
Becky Brown will be busy in the month of August doing promo for her book. Brown and her collaborator, Roxane Atwood, cover every aspect of the couple's lives, in an honest and emotional account. Brown will be autographing copies of the book at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, from August 9 to 11, as well as on August 17, where she will be doing a signing, following the Grand Ole Opry show.
In addition, Brown is a competitive tennis player, where she will be competing in the United States Tennis Association's Mixed Doubles State Championships in Chattanooga, from August 24 to 26.
Becky Brown is a woman of many talents: tennis player, professional dancer, beauty queen, painter, television co-host, grandmother, as well as the wife of Country Music Hall of Famer and Grand Ole Opry star Jim Ed Brown. She was the daughter of a chicken processor in rural Arkansas.
To learn more about her book, Going Our Way, check out its official website, and its Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Becky Brown's book favorably.
More about Becky Brown, Jim Ed Brown, Widow, Book, Autobiography
 
