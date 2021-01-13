Email
article imageAustralian pop artist Brayden Dunbar celebrates 24th birthday

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Australian pop singer-songwriter Brayden Dunbar has celebrated a milestone in his personal life: he has turned 24 years old.
In 2020, he released his "Better Alone" music video, which garnered positive feedback from all over the globe. He was hailed as the "One to Watch" in music by Digital Journal, and rightfully so.
"Better Alone" is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It was co-written by Dunbar, Joel Adams, Magnus Murphy, and it was produced by Murphy.
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Brayden Dunbar back in the summer of 2020.
To learn more about Australian pop artist and Instagram star Brayden Dunbar, follow him on Instagram.




More about Brayden Dunbar, Australian, Pop, better alone, Birthday
 
