Australian magic duo The Naked Magicians will be performing at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in New Jersey on January 30.
Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne comprise The Naked Magicians. In 2019, they completed a four-month residency at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
For more information on their upcoming magic show on January 30 at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in New Jersey, check out the venue's official website.
They just performed at Gramercy Theatre in New York on January 11. Their live show will feature magic and funny jokes.
Tyler and Wayne are also alums of the American reality competition America's Got Talent. They performed a season on London's West End, and they are seen in over 250 cities around the world. This Australian magic duo has been witnessed by over 50 million viewers on television.
To learn more about The Naked Magicians and their North American tour dates in 2020, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
