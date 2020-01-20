Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising country singer-songwriter Aubrie Sellers chatted with Digital Journal about her upcoming country album "Far From Home," touring with Robert Earl Keen and Tanya Tucker and being an artist in the digital age. Her new album features the song "Haven't Even Kissed Me Yet." "That song just poured out of me one night sitting alone in my apartment. I sat down and wrote it all at once. When I play it live, people really connect with it," she said. "It is really interesting since it's basically an autobiographical type of story that is very specific. It is extra special when people connect with songs that you wrote alone." When asked which are her personal favorite songs from the new CD, she acknowledged that the title track "Far From Home" means a lot to her. "It encompasses the journey of the record and where I have been the last few years: touring and figuring out my career, my life and where I want to be," she said. "I'm on an exploratory journey." "I really want people to find themselves in these songs and connect with it on an emotional level. I hope it helps and heals them in some way," she added. Sellers will be touring with such iconic artists as Robert Earl Keen and Tanya Tucker, as part of her CMT "Next Women of Country" Tour. "The Robert Earl Keen tour starts this week and I am really excited. It will be fun to play for his audience," she said. "The Tanya Tucker tour will be amazing. I will be playing with her and Brandy Clark on February 7 at On becoming a recording artist in the digital age, Sellers said, "It's interesting. I really enjoy the ability to connect with people directly. I like building relationships with people through Twitter and social media, and I like seeing those people at the shows. It's an interesting dynamic." At the same time, she also noted the resurgence of vinyl. "It is crazy and really cool," she said. "I try to make sure that my vinyl album isn't a novelty item and that it is worth the money that people are spending on it. I really value it and I listen to vinyl at my house." She listed Buddy Miller and Dwight Yoakam as her dream male duet choices in music. "I would love to do something with them at some point," she said. "On the other side of the spectrum, I am a huge Coldplay fan." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Growing." "I feel like I am growing, expanding and learning constantly and that's what I always want to do," she explained. Sellers defined the word success as "staying true to who she is." "Haven't Even Kissed Me Yet" is available on To learn more about On the song selection for Far From Home, she said, "When I made my first record, I felt like I was fairly young in the process. "I feel like I am growing, expanding and learning constantly and that's what I always want to do," she explained.Sellers defined the word success as "staying true to who she is.""Haven't Even Kissed Me Yet" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify To learn more about Aubrie Sellers and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page