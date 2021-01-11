Email
article imageAston Barrett Jr. talks about Grammy nomination for 'One World' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Aston "Familyman" Barrett Jr. of The Wailers chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his 2021 Grammy nomination for "Best Reggae Album."
On his Grammy nod for "Best Reggae Album" for One World, he said, "I feel honored and grateful to see my father's work be recognized."
He spoke highly about collaborating with iconic produce Emilio Estefan. "It was amazing. I learned so many different ways to be a great producer. Emilio guided me through this entire journey and I am very grateful for that," he said.
On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It feels good, just a little different from the analog sound but they are making ways to achieve that sound digitally."
He opened up about life during the quarantine. "I feel the same as most people, the greatest thing is spending more quality time with family than ever before," he said.
He listed "Destiny" as his favorite song on the new album, which was originally performed by Gloria Estefan and featuring Emily Estefan. "It has a great vibe and when I play it, it gives me goosebumps," he said.
For young and aspiring artists, he said, "Never stop aiming to make a better future, treat people good, live and love, stay positive."
Barrett Jr. defined the word success as "life."
For his fans and supporters, he concluded about the "One World" album, "The One World album is for the world today, it's a continuation of the message of then, now and for many generations to come."
To learn more about The Wailers and their music, check out their official website, and their Facebook page.
